Swiss track and field athlete Annik Kälin sets a new national record in the Olympic heptathlon. Nevertheless, the 24-year-old from Graubünden misses out on a medal in fourth place.

Kälin beat the Swiss record she set two years ago in Munich by a whopping 124 points. In the end, however, the 6639 points were not enough for an Olympic medal. She was 68 points short of bronze.

In the morning, Kälin had moved up three positions in the intermediate rankings thanks to great performances in the long jump and with the javelin. Before the final 800 m run, she was in 3rd place and had justified hopes of winning a medal. But the competition was not far away. She was only five points behind Noor Vidts from Belgium and 127 points behind Anna Hall.

It was the American who put her stamp on the 800 m race and won it. Vidts finished in 4th place, while Kälin took an offensive approach to the race and finished in 7th place with a new personal best time of 2:11.33. Hall was able to leave her behind in the final standings, but not Vidts.

The Olympic champion - as in Rio de Janeiro in 2016 and Tokyo three years ago - was Nafissatou Thiam. The Belgian finished directly ahead of Kälin and ended up with 36 points more than Great Britain's Katarina Johnson Thompson, who came second over the two laps of the track.

