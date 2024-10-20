Marco Bezzecchi and Maverick Vinales are thrown off their bikes. X / MotoGP

A serious accident occurs during the MotoGP race on Saturday. Two riders crash into each other at over 200 km/h, roll over several times and then come to rest in the gravel.

Sven Ziegler

There was a dramatic incident at the MotoGP sprint race in Australia on Saturday: Marco Bezzecchi and Maverick Vinales crashed at around 200 km/h in the first corner of the race track.

Ducati rider Bezzecchi crashes into Aprilia rider Vinales from behind, resulting in a violent accident. Both riders are thrown off their bikes and slide into the gravel at over 200 km/h. Videos of the incident show both riders rolling over several times and flying through the air before coming to a halt.

A luckless incident late on 💥



Thankfully, Maverick has been declared fit and Bez has no fractures but he has gone to the hospital in Melbourne for a full check up



The incident is also still under investigation by the Stewards #AustralianGP 🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/6z8hsHSmTu — MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) October 19, 2024

After the crash, Bezzecchi initially lies motionless in the gravel and is flown to a hospital in Melbourne as a precaution. Fortunately, he did not suffer any serious injuries despite the massive impact. Vinales has to be treated for an elbow injury.

They want to ride again on Sunday

Despite the heavy crash, both riders want to be back on their bikes on Sunday. "Fortunately, we're both fine," said Vinales and confirmed that they want to be back on the grid the next day.

The race stewards are continuing to investigate the incident in order to clarify the causes of the accident. However, it is likely that Vinales was caught up in the airflow of the motorcycle in front and was unable to avoid it.

