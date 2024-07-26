In the run-up to the Games, there was a feeling that the mountain bike trail in Paris might be too easy. Initial tests seem to disprove this. What's important for our medal hopefuls and how they are tackling the races this weekend.

Martin Abgottspon

No time? blue News summarizes for you The mountain bikers are already taking part in the first races in Paris this weekend.

From their point of view, the course is not as undemanding as many have made it out to be.

Many have set themselves high goals, but without being specific when it comes to medals. Show more

Mathias Flückiger

"We've already been able to do three training sessions. I was pleasantly surprised by the course. Many people said the course was too easy, but I don't think it's untechnical. You can ride everything, but I can well imagine that one or the other will still be on the ground because there is a risk of slipping everywhere. If everything comes together, anything is possible and I hope that everything comes together again on day X."

Mathias Flückiger wants to give it his all again at his last Olympic Games. Imago

Alessandra Keller

"It's my first Olympic Games. The nervousness and the anticipation are a mix, but the anticipation has prevailed so far. I'm trying to give the best performance I can on race day. Then I would be very happy with an Olympic diploma."

Nino Schurter

"I'm really enjoying the Games so far. The people are all very enthusiastic. Everyone is in a good mood. It's also nice to be there before the start and to feel the city a little and see how it's preparing for the Games.

Sina Frei

"I found out about this selection two weeks ago and haven't had any special preparation for the Olympics. But I see it as a great opportunity to compete without any pressure or expectations. My personal goal is to have the certainty that I have got 110 percent out of myself."