Surfer Gabriel Medina provides photographers with attractive poses - but it gets even more spectacular than in this picture. KEYSTONE

Brazilian surfer Gabriel Medina was photographed in an incredible pose at the Olympic Games. This is how it was taken.

Sandro Zappella

No time? blue News summarizes for you Surfer Gabriel Medina has been photographed at the Olympic Games in an iconic pose.

The Brazilian appears to be floating through the air together with his surfboard.

The decisive surfing competitions, which will be held in the Pacific on Tahiti, will take place on Tuesday night. Show more

Surfing will be represented at the Olympic Games for the second time after Tokyo 2020. At the Games in Paris, the competition will take place in Tahiti in the South Pacific. Tahiti is part of the French overseas territory of French Polynesia and is over 15,000 kilometers away from Paris.

But Tahiti is known for being a paradise for surfers. On Monday, the third round of qualifying took place for the surfers. Brazilian Gabriel Medina was able to impress - with a score of 9.9, he achieved the best result ever at the Olympics.

But the Brazilian will not only be remembered for his outstanding run. Medina ended his attempt with a jump in which he raised his arm and index finger into the air. His surfboard appeared to be floating in the air behind him.

🦸‍♂️ 𝗜𝗟 𝗡𝗘 𝗟𝗨𝗜 𝗠𝗔𝗡𝗤𝗨𝗘 𝗣𝗟𝗨𝗦 𝗤𝗨𝗘 𝗟𝗔 𝗖𝗔𝗣𝗘 !



Gabriel Medina vole au-dessus des vagues à Tahiti !



Suivez les Jeux de #Paris2024 en intégralité sur Eurosport via Max pic.twitter.com/9B0lafrNV7 — Eurosport France (@Eurosport_FR) July 30, 2024

At this precise moment, photographer Jérôme Brouillet pulled the trigger. He caught Medina at the perfect moment. It looks as if the Brazilian is floating in the air together with his surfboard. Medina posted the iconic photo on Instagram and wrote the Bible verse: "Tudo posso naquele que me fortalece" - "I can do all things through him who strengthens me".

Things get serious for Medina at the Olympic Games from Tuesday evening. The quarter-finals start at 7pm, the semi-finals are scheduled for 11:48pm and the final is at 3:34am. So if you want to follow the decision live, you have a long night ahead of you. Tahiti has a time difference of exactly 12 hours to Central European Summer Time.

