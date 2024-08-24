  1. Residential Customers
Hamburg Hüberli/Brunner confidently in the semi-finals

SDA

24.8.2024 - 17:04

Tanja Hüberli (right) and Nina Brunner also impress in Hamburg
Keystone

Tanja Hüberli and Nina Brunner are also in the semi-finals at their first tournament after winning the bronze medal at the Olympic Games in Paris.

24.08.2024, 17:04

24.08.2024, 17:14

The 31-year-old from Schwyz and the 28-year-old from Zug gave the European Championship runners-up Monika Paulikiene/Aine Raupelyte from Lithuania no chance in the quarter-finals of the Elite 16 tournament in Hamburg, winning 21:11, 21:18.

In the first set, Hüberli/Brunner won eight points in a row after going 11:10 up. In the second, they turned an 11:15 lead into an 18:15. Their opponents in the semi-finals are the Italians Valentina Gottardi/Marta Menegatti.

Anouk Vergé-Dépré and Joana Mäder, who are playing their last international competition together in the northern German port city, will face Brazilians Thamela/Victoria in the quarter-finals.

SDA

