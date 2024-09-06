Extreme athlete Jonas Deichmann is celebrated frenetically. Picture: Keystone

A special kind of finish - in every respect. In 120 days, 120 times 3.8 kilometers of swimming, 180 kilometers of cycling and 42.2 kilometers of running. Extreme athlete Jonas Deichmann has done it!

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you Extreme athlete Jonas Deichmann has completed an Ironman 120 days in a row.

With his 106th, the 37-year-old had already beaten the previous record set by Britain's Sean Conway last year.

"I have to say, physically I'm doing well," said Deichmann after crossing the finish line. He is also much fitter after day 120 than after day 10 or 15 because his body, which has been used to these extreme endurance efforts for a long time, has adapted.

Over the next few weeks, he will take it easy and "only" train for 40 hours a week. Show more

Jonas Deichmann finished the last of his 120 long-distance triathlon races, also known as the Ironman, with goosebumps in the triathlon stronghold of Roth. Accompanied by several hundred runners, the 37-year-old extreme athlete was celebrated frenetically by the fans on Thursday evening. The Stuttgart native began his Challenge 120 on May 9.

After 456 kilometers in the water, 21,600 kilometers on his bike and 5064 kilometers on foot, he crossed the finish line with bib number 120, accompanied by the city orchestra playing the Queens classic "Don't stop me now". "An unforgettable summer for me," said the extreme athlete overjoyed after he had finished and the minutes of applause were over: "It was awesome"

For months, Deichmann had encouraged swimmers, cyclists, runners and even triathletes to take part. He was never alone. And that's exactly what Deichmann is now looking forward to after 120 swims of 3.8 kilometers, 180 kilometers of cycling and 42.2 kilometers without a day's rest.

I'm sure everyone will understand "if I'm happy to be alone again," said Deichmann.

But there is one thing he will not be doing: resting, even though he also announced with anticipation and a view of the days ahead: "Just wake up in the morning, stretch out in my bed. Look out of the window and think about what I'm going to do today." For Deichmann, however, that still means swimming, cycling - especially on the gravel bike - or running. He will train for 40 hours a week.

World record stood at 105

Since the start of the project, Deichmann has been doing around 100 hours of sport a week - without a single day off. His precisely timed daily routine includes 6.5 hours of sleep at night, and he takes a twelve-minute power nap around the middle of the cycling session. He is now looking forward to the days without such discipline, without a set daily routine.

With his 106th, he beat the previous record set last year by Britain's Sean Conway. There is another reason why - with the exception of the swim in the Rothsee - he competes 120 times over the long distance on the course of the legendary Challenge Roth. During his triathlon around the world, he had completed this distance in total.

Much fitter on day 120 than on day 10

"I have to say, physically I'm fine," says Deichmann after his incredible performance. He was also much fitter after day 120 than after day 10 or 15 because his body, which has been used to these extreme endurance efforts for a long time, had adapted. "We'll never know how long I could keep going," said Deichmann, who was accompanied by hundreds of people on his last "run" (Deichmann's own words) and cheered and celebrated by at least as many at the finish line.

Mentally, he was feeling fine, but he was looking forward to 120, which was the distance of his triathlon around the world and significantly bettered the old world record of 105. "You have to want a project like this unconditionally. You have to get up every morning and see a purpose behind it. I saw it by day 120." But he didn't know whether he would see the purpose behind the enormous workload again on Friday. "That's why it's over now."

