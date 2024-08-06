Nadia Battocletti (center) and Faith Kipyegon (right) during the 5000-meter final in Paris. KEYSTONE

Italian track and field athlete Nadia Battocletti misses out on the bronze medal in the 5000 meters in Paris after being awarded it first due to the disqualification of a competitor.

Tobias Benz

No time? blue News summarizes for you Italian track and field athlete Nadia Battocletti experiences a rollercoaster of emotions in Paris.

After the disqualification of a competitor, she supposedly wins bronze.

Shortly afterwards, the disqualification was overturned and she was stripped of her medal. Show more

First fourth, then bronze, then only a diploma: after the women's 5000-meter race, there was medal chaos in Paris on Tuesday evening. It was particularly bitter for the Italian Nadia Battocletti, who mistakenly thought she was in third place for a short time.

The 24-year-old is already giving interviews after the race, which she finishes in fourth place, when the disqualification of second-placed Faith Kipyegon is suddenly announced in the Stade de France. The reason: the Kenyan had been involved in a scuffle with the Ethiopian Gudaf Tsegay during the race.

Battocletti can hardly believe it: The disqualification means she slips to third place and wins the bronze medal. Sifan Hassan from the Netherlands also benefits and wins silver. The two of them stand confused in front of the cameras and watch the updated table on a monitor.

Tin instead of bronze

In the end, they hug and laugh, but seem to doubt their decision. Battocletti then immediately warns in the interview: Nothing is official yet, they have to wait and see.

After a long wait, the Italian's doubts are finally confirmed. The very harsh decision against Kipyegon is reversed after the Kenyan appeals. She wins silver after all - all that remains for Battocletti is the diploma.

A rollercoaster of emotions for the 24-year-old. As a small consolation, the European champion sets a new Italian record with her time in the 5000 meters.