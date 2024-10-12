Jannik Sinner will end the tennis year as number 1 Keystone

Jannik Sinner is the first Italian to end the year as number 1 in the world rankings.

After his semi-final victory over the Czech Tomas Machac at the ATP 1000 tournament in Shanghai, the South Tyrolean can no longer be displaced from the top spot.

Sinner, who is the first player from his country ever to top a world tennis ranking, has held the lead since June 10.

Sinner's joy is correspondingly great. "It's great. As a child, you dream of becoming number one. Now to be number one at the end of the year is a completely different and special feeling."

