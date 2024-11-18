Jeannine Gmelin retires from top-class sport for good. KEYSTONE

Jeannine Gmelin has finally had enough of top-class sport. The former skiff world champion announces her retirement.

For years, Gmelin was one of the absolute top rowers in the world, becoming world champion, European champion and overall World Cup winner. "I can call myself the most successful Swiss rower," the 34-year-old writes on her website.

Gmelin first retired at the beginning of last year following the death of her partner and coach Robin Dowell, but came back to her decision twelve months ago.

The Zurich native teamed up with Nina Wettstein in the double sculls with the aim of qualifying for the Olympic Games in Paris. However, the duo missed out on taking part in the French capital.

