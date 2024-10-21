Jérôme Kym puts up a good fight in his debut in an ATP main draw against Ugo Humbert. Picture: Keystone

Jérôme Kym narrowly loses his first match in the main draw of an ATP tournament.

SDA

The 21-year-old from Fricktal lost in the first round of the Swiss Indoors to the Frenchman Ugo Humbert (ATP 16), seeded number 5, 4:6, 7:6 (7:5), 5:7.

Kym put up a more than respectable fight against the top 20 player Humbert, but ultimately lost narrowly after two and a half hours. The youngest Swiss Davis Cup player since 2019 fended off the first three break points convincingly at 2:2, one of them brilliantly. He won the second set in a tie-break, but the second break he conceded in the third set to make it 5:7 ultimately meant defeat.

Regardless of his elimination in the first round of his home tournament, Kym is currently experiencing his best year. After undergoing knee surgery last year due to a chronically inflamed patella tendon and a lengthy period of rehabilitation, the 1.98 m tall athlete from Möhlin has won two Challenger and ITF tournaments this year. Starting the season in 444th place, only 40 places separate him from the top 100 before the additional points in Basel.

SDA