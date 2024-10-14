The Winnipeg Jets also won against the Minnesota Wild. Picture: Keystone

The Winnipeg Jets also win their third game of the NHL season. The team with Nino Niederreiter beat the Minnesota Wild 2:1 after overtime.

SDA

For Niederreiter, games against Minnesota are always special. The Grisons native has played five and a half seasons for the Wild, longer than for any other franchise in the NHL. Five and a half years ago, he was traded to the Carolina Hurricanes. Via the Nashville Predators, where he was teammates with Roman Josi for half a season, Niederreiter moved on to his current employer the February before last.

Others were responsible for the goals on Monday night. Canadian Mark Scheifele tied the game with his fourth goal of the championship two seconds before the end of the first period. The American Kyle Connor made sure of the decision 51 seconds into overtime after Scheifele's preliminary work.

Videos from the department

SDA