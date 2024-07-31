For the second time, a Swiss medal ceremony was held on Wednesday evening at the Maison Suisse in Paris. Triathlon silver medallist Julie Derron thanks her family in particular.

SDA

As fast as she ran to silver on the run course, Julie Derron was unable to outwit the notorious Parisian traffic. However, the 27-year-old from Zurich celebrated on the stage of the Swiss House in the garden of the embassy. The triathlete created a good atmosphere on the day before the national holiday.

And Derron knew who she had to thank: her family and especially her sisters Nina and Michelle - both also triathletes who, unlike her parents, she had not seen since the race. "This medal is 90 percent yours," said the moved Derron. "99 percent," echoed the crowd. "99 percent, absolutely," confirmed the medal winner.

Her day had been a long one, with the alarm clock ringing at 4am. "When I went to the Olympic village to run in, others were coming back from the exit," Derron told Keystone-SDA with a laugh. The day probably went on a little longer after that.

But she still has to postpone the big celebration. The mixed team competition is still scheduled for Monday. That evening, the triathletes moved to Poissy, around half an hour's drive away, in order to prepare optimally.

SDA