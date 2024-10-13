Ruth Chepngetich breaks into new marathon spheres with her world record. (archive picture) IMAGO/Imagn Images

Ruth Chepngetich pulverizes the women's world record at the marathon in Chicago. The 30-year-old Kenyan wins in 2:09:57 hours, beating the previous record by almost two minutes.

The Ethiopian Tigist Assefa completed the 42.195 km in Berlin last year in 2:11:53 hours, more than two minutes faster than the previous record holder Brigid Kosgei four years earlier in Chicago. Now Chepngetich has once again pushed the boundaries into new spheres.

"That was my dream and it has come true. I am very grateful. I dedicate this world record to Kelvin Kiptum," said the winner about the man who set the men's marathon world record a year ago and died in a car accident in February. For comparison: Fabienne Schlumpf's Swiss record is 2:24:30 hours.

Thanks to technology and pacemakers

Chepngetich had already won the prestigious marathon in Chicago in 2021 and 2022. Two years ago, she missed the then world record of 2:14:18 by 14 hundredths of a second. This time, with the support of modern shoe technology and pacemakers, the African woman pulled off the celebrated coup.

The Doha 2019 world champion's time was unimaginable for a long time; Assefa had already caused great astonishment in Berlin a year ago. Chepngetich tackled the lucrative race extremely quickly, initially even setting course for an incredible 2:06 hours.

Kenyan victory in the men's race too

Kenyan John Korir won the top-class men's race. One year after Kelvin Kiptum's world record (2:00:35), Korir crossed the finish line in 2:02.43 hours. Huseydin Mohamed Esa from Ethiopia was second, just under two minutes behind, with Korir's compatriot Amos Kipruto third.

The best Swiss runner was Frédéric Splendore in 61st place with a time of 2:25:24 hours. There were no Swiss women at the start.

