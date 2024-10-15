Kevin Fiala (No. 22 in front) scores twice against the Ottawa Senators and celebrates seven goals with his Kings - but these goals are not enough to win. Picture: Keystone

Kevin Fiala (2) for the Los Angeles Kings and Nico Hischier (1) for the New Jersey Devils score power play goals in Monday's NHL games in the USA.

SDA

The Los Angeles Kings lost a crazy game away from home against the Ottawa Senators 7:8 after overtime. Kevin Fiala scored in overtime to make it 1-0 and 5-4 for Los Angeles; they were his first two goals of the season. Both teams scored a total of seven power play goals - more than in any NHL game in ten years. Los Angeles led by two goals three times (2-0, 3-1, 4-2) and only trailed for five minutes (6-7).

The New Jersey Devils won an early top-of-the-table NHL game against the Utah Hockey Club 3-0. Both New Jersey and Utah had already won three times in the first week of the season. With their fourth win of the season, the Devils took the lead in all rankings (Division, Conference, League). Captain Nico Hischier scored his second goal of the season to make it 3-0. Hischier: "We know we're a very good team when we play our game." New Jersey handed the new Salt Lake City franchise (Utah followed the Arizona Coyotes this season) its first-ever loss.

