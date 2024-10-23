Aleksander Kilde misses the entire ski season. Picture: Imago

Norwegian speed specialist Aleksander Kilde has to have another operation on his shoulder and will therefore miss the entire ski season.

Aleksander Kilde explained on Instagram that he will undergo another operation on his damaged shoulder in the near future. For this reason, the winner of the 2020 Overall World Cup and four small crystal globes in downhill and super-G will not be able to compete in the World Cup next season.

Kilde suffered serious injuries to his shoulder and leg in a crash shortly before the finish in Wengen last winter. This summer, he announced that an infection had developed in the operated shoulder. This had led to a number of setbacks. However, he is now making good progress, which is why the new operation could be planned.

It is expected that the winner of 21 World Cup races will be able to return to racing the season after next.

Tobias Benz

