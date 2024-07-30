Aleksander Aamodt Kilde suffers a setback in recovery training. Imago

Ski star Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, who crashed heavily in Wengen in January, suffers a setback on his way back.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you Aleksander Aamodt Kilde is still suffering from the consequences of his crash in Wengen in January. An infection in his shoulder is causing him major problems on his way back.

Kilde is therefore undergoing treatment with antibiotics: "I'm receiving an injection every day for six weeks until the bone is smiling again."

"It's a bitter blow, but we'll keep fighting," says Kilde optimistically. Show more

The images Kilde shared on social media in the weeks following his fall were shocking. The Norwegian was seriously injured in his crash in Wengen, had to go under the knife several times and was confined to a wheelchair for weeks afterwards. Since then, he has been fighting his way back step by step.

Time and again, he has reported on his progress and posted beautiful snapshots from his vacations with his fiancée Mikaela Shiffrin, who is a great support to him.

But now there is bad news. On Tuesday evening, Kilde wrote to his fans via Instagram. "Over the last few weeks, I've been struggling with increasing pain in my operated shoulder, which actually seemed to be a normal reaction to the increased training load," writes Kilde. But unfortunately it's more than that.

"I have a nasty infection that has caused some damage, which is quite a setback in my shoulder rehab," Kilde explains. Intravenous antibiotic treatment is therefore necessary. "I will receive an injection every day for six weeks until the bone is smiling again. After these six weeks, we will see what the next steps will be."

"It's a bitter pill to swallow, but we'll keep fighting," summarizes the 31-year-old, before thanking all those who look after him. Of course, this also includes his Mikaela. Thanks to her, Kilde never seems to lose his smile, as the pictures and videos posted by the Norwegian on Instagram show.