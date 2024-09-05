Leandro Riedi looks back on a successful season. Keystone

Leandro Riedi has to take a longer break. The 22-year-old from Zurich has to end his 2024 tennis season prematurely after undergoing knee surgery.

Examinations have shown that the pain in his right knee was caused by a small bone, which is why surgery was necessary, Riedi wrote on Instagram. The currently top-ranked Swiss player in the world rankings had to retire in the second qualifying round at the US Open in a duel with compatriot Jérôme Kym.

This brings a pleasing season to an abrupt end for Riedi. The finalist in the junior tournament at the 2020 French Open has worked his way up to 130th in the ATP rankings this year thanks to three tournament victories and two further final appearances at Challenger level. According to Riedi, his goal is to return to the tour at the start of next year.

