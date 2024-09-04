Dominik Kubalik, who last played for the Ottawa Senators in the NHL, returns to Ambri, at least for the time being Keystone

Dominik Kubalik is returning to Ambri-Piotta, at least for the time being. The 29-year-old Czech signs with the Ticino club for this season, but with an opt-out clause for the NHL.

Kubalik, who played 74 games for Ottawa last season, does not yet have an NHL contract for the upcoming season. According to the club, he wants to return to North America "as soon as possible". In order to stay fit, he will start the season with the club where he made the jump to the NHL in 2019. If he is able to sign a new NHL contract by December 15, the Ticino club will let him go immediately.

Between 2017 and 2019, Kubalik, who became world champion with the Czech Republic in the spring, appeared in 90 games for Ambri. He became the league's top scorer and made a significant contribution to the Ticino team qualifying for the playoffs for the last time in 2018/19 in fifth place - excluding the pre-playoffs.

In 2019, he moved to the Chicago Blackhawks, where he spent three seasons, before playing one year each for the Detroit Red Wings and the Ottawa Senators.

