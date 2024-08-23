Jérôme Kym narrowly fails to qualify for the US Open. Keystone

Jérôme Kym (ATP 184) fails to make it into the main draw of the US Open. The 21-year-old Swiss lost 6:7 (4:7), 6:2, 6:7 (7:10) to Frenchman Quentin Halys (ATP 119).

Kym led with a break three times in the third set, but had to let the 27-year-old close the gap again and again. In the end, Halys, who reached the final of the ATP tournament in Gstaad a month ago, won the match in a match tie-break after more than two and a half hours.

Kym thus missed out on the crowning glory of a strong year in which he had climbed over 300 places in the world rankings. The man from Aargau still has to wait for his first participation in a Grand Slam tournament.

In New York, Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka (ATP 179) and Dominic Stricker (ATP 182) are in the men's main draw, while Viktorija Golubic (WTA 74) is in the women's main draw.

