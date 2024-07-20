  1. Residential Customers
Verstappen only third Lando Norris takes pole position in Mogyorod

SDA

20.7.2024 - 17:29

Lando Norris starts Sunday's Hungarian GP from pole position
Keystone

Lando Norris secures pole position for Sunday's Hungarian Formula 1 GP in Mogyorod ahead of McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri.

20.7.2024 - 17:29

Qualifying dragged on. Rain disrupted the first and third parts of qualifying. In these two sessions, the race was interrupted due to Sergio Perez (Q1) and Yuki Tsunoda (Q3) crashing into the barriers. Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri secured the front row of the grid immediately before Tsunoda's accident. Less than five hundredths separated the fastest three drivers. World championship leader Max Verstappen (Red Bull) finished third.

Two McLaren-Mercedes on the front row of the grid: the last time this happened was twelve years ago at the Brazilian Grand Prix, when Lewis Hamilton contested his last race for McLaren-Mercedes and shared the front row with team-mate Jenson Button.

Lando Norris took pole position for the second time this season (after Spain) and for the third time overall. Norris has only won a race once before - this season in Miami.

The Sauber team will start the race from 12th and 18th place. Valtteri Bottas qualified for the second qualifying session, exploiting the full potential of his race car and equaling his best grid position so far this season from the Spanish GP in June. Chinese driver Guanyu Zhou finished 18th in the 13th qualifying session of the season, losing out to his team-mate Bottas for the 11th time.

SDA

