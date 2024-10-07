LeBron James (left) and his son Bronny James in the focus of the cameras. KEYSTONE

LeBron James and his son LeBron James Jr. are making NBA history. They are the first father-son duo to take the court together in the Los Angeles Lakers' test game against the Phoenix Suns.

LeBron James and his son LeBron James Jr. have made NBA history together. They were the first father-son duo to take the court together in the Los Angeles Lakers' test game against the Phoenix Suns. For LeBron James, it was the first minutes of preparation in the 114:118 win in Palm Desert, while his son, named Bronny, made his first appearance for the Lakers on Friday.

Bronny turned 20 years old on Sunday. His father is entering the 22nd season of his career and celebrates his 40th birthday in December. LeBron James scored 19 points, his son missed the only attempt.

Bronny: "He's just my teammate"

"It's pretty cool for both of us - and of course especially for our family," said 39-year-old LeBron James: "It's definitely a moment I'll never forget." For him as a father, it means "everything", explained James, who also wants to play games with his son during the regular season. The first chance to do so will be at the start on October 22 (local time) at home against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Son Bronny said: "I was pretty excited. I always think: That's my dad! But when I play, he's just my teammate. That's it."

The list of father-son duos in US professional sports is short. In baseball, Ken Griffey Sr. and Ken Griffey Jr. did it for the Seattle Mariners in the early 90s. In ice hockey, Gordie Howe played with his sons Marty and Mark in a team for both the Houston Aeros and the Hartford Whalers in the late 70s.

