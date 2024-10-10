  1. Residential Customers
Reaching the semi-finals in Shanghai Machac lands coup against Alcaraz

SDA

10.10.2024 - 15:45

Plays with brains: Tomas Machac
Keystone

Tomas Machac has reached the semi-finals of a Masters 1000 tournament for the first time. The 23-year-old Czech defeated Carlos Alcaraz in two sets 7:6 (7:5), 7:5 in the quarter-finals in Shanghai.

10.10.2024, 16:18

Machac (ATP 33) played an outstanding match against the world number 2 from Spain, who is two years younger. The Czech won the first set in a tie-break, in the second set he managed to break the service at the last opportunity.

Machac will face Jannik Sinner in the semi-finals on Saturday. The world number 1 from Italy had no trouble against Russia's Daniil Medvedev and won 6:1, 6:4 in just over 80 minutes.

