The Paralympics in Paris have been history since Sunday evening. Shortly before the closing ceremony, however, one last sporting drama occurred at the foot of the Eiffel Tower.

Elena Congost from Spain finished third in the T12 category for the visually impaired, but was disqualified shortly afterwards.

The reason for the disqualification: Congost helps her stumbling companion, who is plagued by cramps, and briefly lets go of the elastic band. Show more

On the last day of competition at the Paralympics in Paris, the marathon takes place on Sunday and comes to a tragic end for Elena Congost. The Spaniard crossed the finish line in third place in the T12 category of the Paralympic marathon for the visually impaired and was already celebrating her bronze medal. But the joy was short-lived. Congost was disqualified just minutes later. What happened?

With what should have been a reassuring lead of around three minutes, Congost and her companion Carlos Bruguera reach the home straight in third place. But then Congost's companion suddenly starts to suffer from cramps.

"There is no turning back"

A few meters before the finish, Bruguera stumbles, whereupon Congost reaches under her guide's arms to support him. The 36-year-old briefly lets go of the elastic band that connects her to her guide. However, the rules state that the athletes are not allowed to let go of the connecting strap at any time.

The organizers knew no mercy and subsequently disqualified Congost. "They told me that I let go of the ribbon for a second. And that's why there's no going back now," said the frustrated athlete after her disqualification, explaining: "It was a reflex you have when someone goes down."

A reflex that cost the Rio Olympic champion dearly.

