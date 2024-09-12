The longtime Zug figurehead Lino Martschini. Keystone

After a disappointing season overall, EV Zug wants to regain its lost luster. More attention is being paid to details again.

The OYM top sports center in Cham is an impressive building, especially on the inside. Since mid-2020, the EV Zug players have found unparalleled conditions there. The training methods are based on the latest scientific findings, and nothing is left to chance when it comes to nutrition. Not only the National League players benefit from the holistic approach, but also the elite U17 and U20 teams. This is because part of the EVZ's mission statement is to regularly integrate young players into the first team. This is why "The Hockey Academy" concept was launched, in which education and training can be optimally combined.

First and foremost, however, the aim is to win titles. After the championship years of 2021 and 2022, Zug failed to reach the semi-finals in each of the last two seasons, this spring with 0:4 wins against the ZSC Lions. How little chance they had against the eventual champions gave them pause for thought. "The result (semi-final) is one thing, the other is the way we played," said sports director Reto Kläy in an interview with the Keystone-SDA news agency. "We lost our shine."

Long-time Zug figurehead Lino Martschini attributes the team's failure to live up to its immense potential last season to the fact that they let up a few percent everywhere. "For one thing, it was a mental story. We weren't robust enough, didn't have the focus to grow together better as a team every day," said the gifted goalscorer plainly. "We weren't consistent enough on the ice either. As a result, we never managed to get the flow we would have liked."

Bigger and broader line-up

In addition, Zug suffered many injuries at the end of the season, especially in defense, which was one of the reasons why they suffered eight defeats in a row in February. As a result, the team now has a broader base. The EVZ starts the season with seven foreigners, three defensemen and four forwards. The contract with German Marc Michaelis was terminated early. "We were looking for a different profile at the center position," Kläy explains.

It is noticeable that a lot of size and toughness has been added to the squad. Five of the six outfield players signed are 1.88 m or taller. "One of our goals was to get a team that is more difficult to play against," says coach Dan Tangnes, who is tackling his seventh season as head coach of Zug. To what extent has the 45-year-old Norwegian developed during his time at EVZ? "The philosophy is more or less the same, but how I lead the team has changed." Last season, he took on too much responsibility, that was one of his realizations. "I've learned a lot, including about myself."

Zug head coach Dan Tangnes learned a lot last season.

Tough discussions

The greater breadth in the team can be felt in training and off the ice. "We push each other, it's almost harder in training than in games, and that's how it should be," says Martschini. After the season, they had a very clear discussion and addressed the shortcomings. "Details have become more important again, trivial things like the penalty list or how we come across. In this respect, we are now tough again, because that was what made us strong before. We will present a different face, we want to play more straightforwardly and simply. Thanks to our greater robustness, we'll hopefully win more duels, be on the puck more and create more chances."

The goal for next season is clear: the championship title. Tangnes: "With our team, there can be no other, knowing that the league has made great progress and that there will be no more easy evenings." He recalls Genève-Servette, who missed out on the National League playoffs after winning the Champions Hockey League. For Kläy, it's also about regaining the lost luster. The opponents of Zug, who are still unbeaten in preparation, have therefore been warned.

