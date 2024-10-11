Timo Meier's goal doesn't help New Jersey: The Devils lose 4-2 to the Toronto Maple Leafs for the first time this season. Keystone

The New Jersey Devils suffer their first loss of the season. Despite a goal from Timo Meier, they lose 2:4 against the Toronto Maple Leafs, with Roman Josi and Kevin Fiala also scoring.

After two wins in Prague against the Buffalo Sabres, the New Jersey Devils got off to a veritable false start in front of their home crowd. After 15 minutes, the team with the Swiss Nico Hischier, Timo Meier and Jonas Siegenthaler was already down 0:3. Jesper Bratt scored shortly before the first buzzer to make it 1:3 in the power play, but John Tavares restored the gap midway through the second period. Timo Meier's goal six seconds before the second intermission was worthless. It was the second goal in a row for the 28-year-old from Appenzell, his 202nd in the NHL.

Despite scoring, Roman Josi also had to leave the ice as a loser. In the Nashville Predators' 3:4 loss against the Dallas Stars, the captain from Bern had his stick in play when he scored the tying goal to make it 1:2. However, the four goals conceded in the middle third weighed too heavily for the Predators to take home any points in front of their home crowd. Josi was by far the longest-serving player with more than 29 minutes of ice time.

Kevin Fiala had a successful start to the season with Los Angeles. The Kings came from behind to win 3:1 in Buffalo, with Fiala assisting on the opening goal in overtime with just under two minutes remaining. However, the match-winner with three goals in the final period was the Slovenian Anze Kopitar.

