Following the serious accident involving Swiss junior rider Muriel Furrer at the World Cycling Championships in Zurich, Sandra Mäder, the mother of the deceased professional cyclist Gino Mäder, has expressed her support for the 18-year-old's family.

The 18-year-old Swiss junior rider Muriel Furrer crashed for as yet unexplained reasons and is currently in a "very critical" condition.

The mother of the deceased professional cyclist Gino Mäder has sent words of support to the Furrer family on Instagram.

It is still unclear how the World Cycling Championships in Zurich will continue. Show more

The World Cycling Championships in Zurich were overshadowed by a serious accident on Thursday. The Swiss U19 rider Muriel Furrer crashed in the junior women's race for as yet unexplained reasons.

According to the organizers, the crash occurred in a wooded area. The 18-year-old from Zurich was flown to hospital by rescue helicopter. She suffered severe craniocerebral trauma and is in a very critical condition.

Sympathy on Instagram

In the comments on Furrer's last Instagram post from a week ago, there are now numerous messages of support for the 18-year-old's family. These include Sandra Mäder, mother of the Swiss cyclist Gino Mäder, who was killed in an accident in 2023.

"My heart goes out to your family. Be strong, dear Furrer family, I feel for you. Very intensely," Mäder wrote on Instagram. "I know so well how you must be feeling right now. Hold on tight. I wish you lots of strength to get through these hours."

Emergency operation on Thursday

Furrer fell on Thursday less than ten kilometers from her home (Egg, Zurich). There were no further updates on the 18-year-old's state of health early on Friday morning. According to SRF reports, an emergency operation is said to have taken place on Thursday evening.

There is still no definite information about the course of the accident. Investigations by the relevant authorities are ongoing. The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI), Swiss Cycling and the local Zurich 2024 organizing committee expressed their "extreme concern" in an initial statement.

However, the Cycling and Para-Cycling Road World Championships in Zurich will go ahead. "The continuation will take place after consultation with and in the interests of the family. The family wishes the World Championships to continue as planned," the organizers wrote in a statement on Friday.

Muriel Furrer's state of health remains very critical. "The UCI, Swiss Cycling and the Zurich 2024 Local Organizing Committee remain extremely concerned. Investigations into the course of the accident by the responsible authorities are still ongoing. Further explanations will follow at a later date."

