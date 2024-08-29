Alexander Zverev reports on hate messages online at the US Open. imago

Tennis pros receive many hate messages on the internet. A French woman publishes vile abuse - and receives encouragement. Alexander Zverev is also affected. What are the solutions?

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you French tennis player Caroline Garcia makes people sit up and take notice with an Instagram post. Garcia shows hate messages she receives on social media.

Alexander Zverev has also been insulted and attacked several times online. "There are stupid people all over the world," says the German at the US Open.

The professional organizations WTA and the ATP are trying to find solutions - so far without success. Show more

For Alexander Zverev, there is only one response to hate attacks on the internet: "Ignore it". By publishing nasty messages against herself, Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia put the perennial topic for tennis pros back on the agenda at the US Open. At the Grand Slam tournament in New York, the German number one also reported massive abuse on social networks when asked.

"Look at my Instagram, how much I get there, how much my mother is wished dead or I'm wished dead," said Zverev. "There are stupid people everywhere in the world."

In impressive words, Garcia reported that she receives hundreds of hate messages and published blatant examples of insults and even death wishes for her mother. It hurts her, but at the age of 30 she has tools to protect herself from hate. "But it's still not okay. It worries me when I think about young, aspiring players who have to go through this," she wrote.

"Many don't know how to deal with it"

Jule Niemeier also experienced this early on in her career. She has since severely restricted the comment function under her Instagram posts. "I think it's a shame because it takes the joy out of the whole thing," said the German thoughtfully after her second-round victory at the US Open about her experiences with hate messages. "When you're younger and new to the tour, a lot of people don't know how to deal with it."

She spends "very little" time on social networks, the 25-year-old reported. These are often an important platform for sponsors. "But I post relatively little about my private life, partly because of these messages, out of self-protection, to keep family and friends out of it. Even my brothers have received messages." Her good friend Eva Lys had also made hate messages public in the past - and received a lot of public support after taking this step.

In search of solutions

But what are possible approaches to tackling the problem in the long term? Last year, the French Tennis Federation introduced a technological solution to protect players from hate comments at the French Open. Artificial intelligence is used to filter messages and the pros have to scan a QR code before using their social media accounts.

"The (professional organizations) WTA and the ATP are trying to find solutions," Niemeier said approvingly - but: "It can't be avoided. You win a match and still get messages like this, which is completely absurd."

In the lengthy post on social networks, Garcia called on their operators to do more to combat hate. The world number 30 also criticized the fact that tournaments and the sport of tennis enter into sponsorship deals with betting companies. This would encourage unhealthy betting behavior among people. Disappointed bettors can often be seen in the commentary columns, hurling wild insults at professionals after their defeats and accusing them of losing on purpose.

Players want to fight "this tragedy" together

Garcia received a lot of support for her statement from the tennis world - especially from her female colleagues. The world number one Iga Swiatek from Poland thanked her. World number six Jessica Pegula from the USA wrote: "The constant death threats and threats to the family are now normal." And Tunisian Ons Jabeur replied to Garcia: "Let's all stick together to fight this tragedy."