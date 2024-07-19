  1. Residential Customers
Clay tournament in Bastad Nadal reaches the semi-finals for the first time in two years

SDA

Rafael Nadal needed all his fighting spirit to advance to the semi-finals
Keystone

Rafael Nadal has reached the semi-finals for the first time in over two years. The Spaniard defeated Mariano Navone from Argentina 6:7 (2:7), 7:5, 7:5 at the clay tournament in Bastad.

19.7.2024 - 17:59

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you

  • Rafael Nadal reaches the semi-finals of the clay tournament in Bastad.
  • He defeated Mariano Navone 6:7 (2:7), 7:5 and 7:5.
  • In the semi-final, Nadal has to play the Croatian Duje Ajdukovic.
Nadal had to struggle for four hours against the 23-year-old South American, who is ranked 36th in the world. In the two sets that he won, the clay king squandered a double-break lead in each case. In the deciding game, he only won five points between 5:2 and 5:5. However, he clearly dominated the last two games again.

For the first final since Roland Garros 2022, Nadal will have to beat 23-year-old Croatian Duje Ajdukovic on Saturday afternoon, who is in an ATP Tour semi-final for the first time. Nadal will compete in singles and doubles at the Olympic Games in Paris.

SDA

