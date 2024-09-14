Naomi Osaka and her coach Wim Fissette go their separate ways after two years Keystone

Former world number one Naomi Osaka is parting ways with her Belgian coach Wim Fissette after two years. The Japanese player announced this on Instagram on Friday.

Osaka and Fissette have worked together twice: From 2019 to summer 2022 and from summer 2023 - when Osaka returned to the tour after the birth of her daughter - until the current separation. Osaka won the 2020 US Open and the 2021 Australian Open with Fissette.

Since her actual comeback to the tennis court in January 2024, however, the former world number one has struggled to regain her level and string together successes. Her US Open first round win over Jelena Ostapenko at the end of August was her first win against a member of the top 10 in the last four years.

