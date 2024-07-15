Jolanda Neff has to miss the Olympic Games. Picture: Keystone

Two major withdrawals for the Olympic Games in Paris: Jolanda Neff, Olympic mountain bike champion in Tokyo, and Marlen Reusser, silver medalist in the time trial, have had to withdraw for health reasons.

Jolanda Neff was unable to get her breathing problems under control enough to compete in Paris. Marlen Reusser is still suffering from the consequences of a viral infection.

Swiss Olympic announced the withdrawals in a press release. Neff will be replaced in the Olympic race by Sina Frei, the runner-up in Tokyo. Reusser will be replaced in the road race and time trial by Elena Hartmann.

Tests carried out at the beginning of June due to Neff's breathing difficulties during prolonged exertion revealed a narrowing of the vocal cords caused by exertion. Although the situation has improved thanks to speech therapy, the 31-year-old from St. Gallen has not made enough progress to be able to compete in Paris in two weeks' time.

Reusser has struggled with health problems several times this spring. After contracting Covid and a crash at the Tour of Flanders followed by an operation in the spring, she was diagnosed with repeated viral infections of the upper respiratory tract from mid-May, as the 32-year-old from Bern reported. Numerous examinations were carried out, a tooth was extracted, antibiotic therapy was initiated and much more.

Most recently, a post-infectious syndrome was diagnosed and Reusser is still unable to train specifically. The cause will probably never be clarified. She now wants to concentrate on getting completely healthy and fit for the home World Championships in Zurich in the fall, Reusser explained in a video message.

Marlen Reusser und Jolanda Neff müssen auf Olympia-Teilnahme verzichten



Reusser wird im Zeitfahren und im Strassenrennen von Elena Hartmann ersetzt. Anstelle von Neff startet Sina Frei im Mountainbikerennen.



