Wim Fissette New coach for Iga Swiatek

SDA

17.10.2024 - 11:22

Iga Swiatek hires a new coach
Keystone

Iga Swiatek has found what she was looking for in her search for a new coach. The Polish world number one has announced that she will be working with Belgian Wim Fissette.

17.10.2024, 11:22

17.10.2024, 11:52

Fissette has already coached such greats of women's tennis as Kim Clijsters, Victoria Asarenka, Simona Halep and Angelique Kerber. Until a month ago, the 44-year-old coached Naomi Osaka from Japan.

The 23-year-old Swiatek had parted ways with Tomasz Wiktorowski at the beginning of October. The Pole had coached Swiatek for three years, during which time she celebrated four of her five Grand Slam tournament victories to date.

