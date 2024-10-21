Nino Niederreiter celebrates with his teammates. Keystone

The Winnipeg Jets are the only team in the NHL to remain unblemished after five games. The team with Nino Niederreiter won 6-3 against the Pittsburgh Penguins late Sunday night.

SDA

The Jets fell behind 0:2 in the second period, but turned the game around before the second intermission thanks to three goals in just over seven minutes. The visitors from Pittsburgh were able to equalize in the third period, but then Nino Niederreiter's two linemates, Mason Appleton and Adam Lowry, took control of the game. First Lowry gave the Jets the lead again in the 45th minute, and just three minutes later Appleton gave them the two-goal lead for the first time. The Penguins were no longer able to make up the deficit. Two and a half minutes before the end, Niederreiter made sure of the final score with a goal into an empty net.

After two assists so far, it was the first goal of the season for the Grisons forward, who left the ice with an impressive plus-3 record.

Kevin Fiala also scored with an empty-netter. The Los Angeles Kings forward from St. Gallen scored the third goal in the California duel against the Anaheim Ducks with just over a minute to go on his way to a 4:1 victory, in which all the goals were scored in the final period. It is the fourth goal of the season for Fiala, who celebrates his second win de suite with LA.

SDA