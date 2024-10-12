Nino Niederreiter wins the first duel of the season against Philipp Kurashev in the NHL. The Grisons native wins with the Winnipeg Jets against the Chicago Blackhawks 2:1 after overtime.

Two days after the 6:0 coup at the Edmonton Oilers, the Jets achieved their second victory in the championship that has just begun. The Blackhawks were also defeated in their second game, but at least secured their first point.

Niederreiter and Kurashev were not involved in the goals. The man of the match for the Jets was Mark Scheifele. The Canadian tied the game at 1-1 with 64 seconds left in regulation time and then scored 38 seconds into overtime.

Tampa Bay, with new signing Janis Moser, made a successful season debut. The Lightning won 4:1 away from home - appropriately enough at the Carolina Hurricanes at a time when Hurricane Milton caused severe damage on the west coast of Florida. The Biel defenseman was traded to Tampa at the end of June from the Arizona Coyotes, now known as the Utah Hockey Club after their move from Tampe to Salt Lake City.

Man of the match was Nikita Kucherov. The Russian shone as a three-goal scorer and passer. He set up Canadian Brayden Point's equalizer on the power play at the start of the second period. In the third period, Kutscherow also scored the 2:1 in overtime, and in the final minutes he added two more goals into the empty net.

Pius Suter had to leave the ice as the loser. The Vancouver Canucks with the Zurich forward lost 2:3 on penalties to the Philadelphia Flyers at home. Suter was one of the assists on Latvian Teddy Blueger's 2:1 goal midway through the second period. It was the season opener for the Swiss. He had missed Vancouver's season-opening loss to the Calgary Flames due to an upper-body injury.

