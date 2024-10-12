  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

NHL in video Niederreiter wins duel against Kurashev

SDA

12.10.2024 - 08:22

Nino Niederreiter wins the first duel of the season against Philipp Kurashev in the NHL. The Grisons native wins with the Winnipeg Jets against the Chicago Blackhawks 2:1 after overtime.

12.10.2024, 08:22

Two days after the 6:0 coup at the Edmonton Oilers, the Jets achieved their second victory in the championship that has just begun. The Blackhawks were also defeated in their second game, but at least secured their first point.

Niederreiter and Kurashev were not involved in the goals. The man of the match for the Jets was Mark Scheifele. The Canadian tied the game at 1-1 with 64 seconds left in regulation time and then scored 38 seconds into overtime.

Tampa Bay, with new signing Janis Moser, made a successful season debut. The Lightning won 4:1 away from home - appropriately enough at the Carolina Hurricanes at a time when Hurricane Milton caused severe damage on the west coast of Florida. The Biel defenseman was traded to Tampa at the end of June from the Arizona Coyotes, now known as the Utah Hockey Club after their move from Tampe to Salt Lake City.

New team. Janis Moser on Tampa Bay Lightning:

New teamJanis Moser on Tampa Bay Lightning: "A lot of players know how to win"

Man of the match was Nikita Kucherov. The Russian shone as a three-goal scorer and passer. He set up Canadian Brayden Point's equalizer on the power play at the start of the second period. In the third period, Kutscherow also scored the 2:1 in overtime, and in the final minutes he added two more goals into the empty net.

Pius Suter had to leave the ice as the loser. The Vancouver Canucks with the Zurich forward lost 2:3 on penalties to the Philadelphia Flyers at home. Suter was one of the assists on Latvian Teddy Blueger's 2:1 goal midway through the second period. It was the season opener for the Swiss. He had missed Vancouver's season-opening loss to the Calgary Flames due to an upper-body injury.

SDA

More from the department

Four seconds behind?. Maier comments on Hirscher's comeback:

Four seconds behind?Maier comments on Hirscher's comeback: "No one is buying it"

World champion the big favorite. Tadej Pogacar aims for fourth victory in a row in Lombardy

World champion the big favoriteTadej Pogacar aims for fourth victory in a row in Lombardy

America's Cup. The British have longed for the silver jug for 173 years

America's CupThe British have longed for the silver jug for 173 years