Not yet done with mountain biking: Nino Schurter.

Switzerland's most successful mountain bike rider Nino Schurter is hanging on for another season. The 38-year-old Grisons native announced on Instagram that he will continue his career.

SDA

He is proud of what he has achieved, Schurter explained in the video message. The best thing, however, is the people he has met over the course of his long career. "Because of all of you, I'm not ready to hang up my bike just yet."

In an interview with SRF, however, Schurter confirmed that 2025 will be his last World Cup season. "Another home World Championships (in Crans-Montana) and the World Cup race in Lenzerheide are the perfect way for me to finish. It will be the perfect end to my cross-country career." After that, however, he wants to continue racing, but outside of the World Cup.

Schurter has won a complete set of Olympic medals and was Olympic champion in Rio in 2016. In addition to ten World Championship titles in cross-country, he is also the record winner in the World Cup with 36 successes - the last one this year in Val di Sole.

