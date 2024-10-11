Following her serious crash in Cortina d'Ampezzo in January, Mikaela Shiffrin will not be skiing downhill at least for the coming season. Picture: Keystone

Mikaela Shiffrin will not be competing in any downhill races in the 2024/25 World Cup season starting in Sölden in two weeks' time. Convalescent Sofia Goggia, on the other hand, wants to return for the speed season opener shortly before Christmas.

SDA

"No downhill races, not this season," the US ski star announced at a media event organized by her equipment supplier Atomic in Bergheim, Austria. Shiffrin landed hard in the safety nets during a fall in the downhill in Cortina d'Ampezzo in the previous season. After a six-week injury break, she lost out to Lara Gut-Behrami in the battle for the overall World Cup.

In the coming season, Shiffrin could become the first female ski racer to break the 100 World Cup wins mark. The 29-year-old American currently has 97 victories - eleven ahead of the previous record holder Ingemar Stenmark. Shiffrin emphasized that her focus is fully on the slaloms, giant slaloms and super-Gs, of which she wants to compete in all nine this winter.

Goggia plans comeback before Christmas

The convalescing Olympic champion Sofia Goggia wants to return to the World Cup at the speed season opener shortly before Christmas. "If all goes well, I would like to compete again in Beaver Creek in mid-December," said the 31-year-old on Friday at the media day of the Italian Winter Sports Federation FISI in Milan.

Goggia has won the Downhill World Cup four times to date and was crowned Olympic champion in her strongest discipline in Pyeongchang in 2018. However, she was repeatedly thwarted by injuries during her career. In February 2024, Goggia broke her right tibia and tibial malleolus during training and had to end last season prematurely.

