Can't step out of the shadows in Montreux: Jil Teichmann Keystone

The Swiss women are unable to take their chance at the new Challenger tournament in Montreux.

SDA

Jil Teichmann (WTA 202) was the last representative to fail in the quarter-finals on the clay court by Lake Geneva.

Despite a good start and a 5:3 lead in the third set, the former world number 21 and 2022 team world champion lost 6:1, 3:6, 5:7 to Spain's Nuria Parrizas-Diaz, who was seeded number 4 and ranked more than 100 places higher.

SDA