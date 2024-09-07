Noè Ponti will compete for the Uster Swimming Club in future Keystone

Noè Ponti is making a change in view of the next Olympic cycle with the goal of Los Angeles 2028. The Ticino native will now compete for Uster Swimming Club instead of Nuoto Sport Locarno.

The 23-year-old, who narrowly missed out on medals in both the 100 and 200 m dolphin in Paris, made the announcement on his Instagram account.

"It is important to look for new challenges and collaborations that allow me to work with renewed energy," Ponti explains. His training base will remain in Ticino, where he will continue to train under Massimo Meloni and Andrea Mercuri.

