Lando Norris in the McLaren keeps Max Verstappen in the Red Bull at bay in qualifying for the Dutch Grand Prix. The Brit secured pole position ahead of the world champion.

The battle for the best grid position was an unexpectedly clear-cut affair. Norris, who will start a Grand Prix from the front for the fourth time, won the duel against Verstappen by a margin of 35 hundredths. Australian Oscar Piastri in the other McLaren was already half a second behind his team-mate in third.

Norris ahead of Verstappen - it is an order at the top of the standings that has been heralded and once again reflects the changing balance of power in Formula 1, in which the world champion, who was once again clearly dominant at the start of the season, is facing powerful competition.

Verstappen will be contesting his 200th Grand Prix in front of his home crowd on Sunday. He had to admit defeat in qualifying for the first time in Zandvoort, just as he was celebrating his jubilee. In the three races since Formula 1 returned to the circuit in the immediate vicinity of the North Sea coast after a 35-year absence, the Dutchman had not only always secured the best grid position, but had also won the race on each occasion.

Sainz and Hamilton disappoint

The first qualifying session after the four-week summer break was disappointing for Carlos Sainz and Lewis Hamilton. The Spaniard in the Ferrari and the Briton in the Mercedes failed to qualify and will have to start Sunday's Grand Prix from 11th and 13th positions respectively.

Less surprising is the fact that the Sauber team drivers are still not getting off the mark and find themselves at the back of the standings. Finland's Valtteri Bottas and China's Zhou Guanyu will start the race in the dunes from 18th and 19th on the grid.

Logan Sargeant in the Williams was unable to take part in qualifying. The American had to withdraw after an accident in the third free practice session. The car, which was badly damaged after crashing heavily into the crash barrier, could not be repaired within a reasonable time.

