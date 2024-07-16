  1. Residential Customers
Crazy scene at the traffic circle Norwegian cycling star escapes with a scare at the Tour de France

Patrick Lämmle

16.7.2024

During the 16th stage of the Tour de France, Norwegian cyclist Johannes Kulset is lucky not to be the victim of a terrible accident.

16.7.2024

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • During the 16th stage of the Tour de France, the Norwegian Johannes Kulset gets into a dicey situation.
  • In a traffic circle, he is following his support vehicle, which almost collides with a car traveling in the opposite direction.
  • Everyone involved escapes with a scare.
Show more

The 20-year-old Johannes Kulset will not forget this stage in a hurry, as he is involved in several dangerous situations. Around 30 kilometers before the finish, he scrapes both knees in a fall. As he tries to get back on his bike, he loses his balance and falls again. A support vehicle riding alongside him has to press on the brake blocks. Everything goes well.

Tour de France. Philipsen wins sprint for the third time - Pogacar remains leader

Tour de FrancePhilipsen wins sprint for the third time - Pogacar remains leader

Shortly afterwards, things become even more dangerous. While trying to catch up with the main field again, Kulset misses the exit at a traffic circle and rides behind his support vehicle. Before the next exit, this almost collides with another escort vehicle entering the traffic circle from the opposite direction (see video above).

Watching the images takes your breath away, as this could have ended badly for everyone involved. In fact, the Norwegian managed to rejoin the field of riders a short time later. He finished the stage in 95th place. But after this race, the classification is completely irrelevant anyway.

