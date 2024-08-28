Marco Kohler at a photo shoot last November. Picture: Keystone

In 2020, a crash in Wengen almost ended Marco Kohler's career. In January 2024, he had another serious crash on the Lauberhorn. But giving up is not an option for the 26-year-old.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you Last year, Marco Kohler crashed heavily for the second time in his career in Wengen and, like the first time, suffered nasty knee injuries.

Now Marco Odermatt's buddy has posted an encouraging post on Instagram.

Kohler makes peace with the Lauberhorn and reports that he is getting closer to his comeback step by step. Show more

Four years ago, Kohler was racing in the European Cup and was the lead skier on the Lauberhorn. Shortly before the finish, he crashed and had to be taken to hospital by helicopter. There he was diagnosed with "total damage" to Kohler's left knee. The cruciate and medial ligaments, patellar tendon and meniscus were torn. A sobering diagnosis and the beginning of a long period of suffering.

Last season, Kohler returned to the place that almost cost him his career. He had previously made a name for himself in Val Gardena/Gröden and Bormio with top 10 finishes. And he is also fast in Wengen. At the second intermediate time, he is in seventh place - and with bib number 35. But then it happens: on the jump into the Hannegg run, where the racers reach speeds of up to 145 km/h, the man from the Bernese Oberland falls behind and goes down.

He immediately signals that he needs help. Supported by helpers, Kohler makes his way to the edge of the track. From there, he is flown to hospital by helicopter after an almost half-hour interruption to the race. The devastating diagnosis: torn anterior cruciate ligament, torn medial meniscus and a pulled medial ligament in his right knee.

No wonder Marco Odermatt's joy is dampened after his dream run and his first downhill victory in the World Cup. "It's an extreme shame. I wanted my first victory to be a different emotion," says the high-flyer after the race.

Swiss Ski President Urs Lehmann gave an update two days later: "We spoke on the phone. He had surgery on Saturday morning." He continued: "He said: 'Even if it's a path of suffering - now I've seen that I can do it. I'll be back."

Kohler makes peace with the Lauberhorn

That was seven months ago. And clearly nothing has changed in Kohler's attitude. On Monday, he posted two pictures on Instagram showing him in green Wengen. He writes: "Back at the Haneggschuss, where I fell. The slope looks different today, but when I stand here, a lot of feelings come up. It also reminds me why I keep going. It makes me stronger and drives me to train harder, both mentally and physically. The next season doesn't start on the snow, it starts in your head. Step by step, training by training."

He continues: "I'm happy to have made my peace with @lauberhornrennen and to be one step closer to my comeback 🙏🏻😁"