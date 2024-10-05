Marco Odermatt and Co. honor the Zurich Film Festival. For once, the ski stars can be seen on the big screen with the film "Aiming High - A Race Against the Limits" and not on the slopes.

Tobias Benz

No time? blue News summarizes for you On Friday evening, the Swiss ski stars will not be on the slopes for once.

They will be on the green carpet at the Zurich Film Festival for the film "Aiming High - A Race Against the Limits".

Marco Odermatt and co. explain what viewers can expect from the new ski film. Show more

The film "Aiming High - A Race Against the Limits" documents the failed World Cup downhill race on the Matterhorn. "It shows what's behind a ski race," reveals Marco Odermatt blue Sport.

Viewers also have the opportunity to gain intimate insights into the world of the ski stars. "It was special to have cameras in places where they wouldn't normally be," says Jasmine Flury.

And Corinne Suter says: "When I put myself in the shoes of a spectator, one of the most exciting things is to see what's really behind the scenes. In the film, we reveal how we prepare and what we do in our free time."

