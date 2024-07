The Alpine team (here with driver Pierre Gasly) gets the expected new team principal Keystone

The 36-year-old Oliver Oakes has been confirmed as the new team principal of the French Formula 1 team Alpine. The Briton is to continue the reorganization of the Alpine team.

SDA

Oakes succeeds Bruno Famin, who stepped down at the end of August. Oakes was most recently Team Principal of Hitech, which is represented in Formula 2, Formula 3 and Formula 4.

The Englishman becomes the second youngest team principal in the history of Formula 1 after compatriot Christian Horner at Red Bull.

SDA