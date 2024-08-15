  1. Residential Customers
"I'm glad to still be alive" Olympic silver party ends with a bad cab accident

Patrick Lämmle

15.8.2024

The US women's volleyball team are delighted to win silver at the Olympic Games in Paris.
Imago

Micha Hancock wins the silver medal in volleyball with the USA at the Olympic Games - something to be celebrated. But the evening ends with a serious cab accident.

15.8.2024

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Micha Hancock wins the silver medal at the Olympic Games with the USA volleyball team.
  • The players party in Paris after their good result.
  • On their return to the hotel, the cab in which player Hancock and assistant coach Jordan Larson are sitting has an accident.
  • Hancock is "glad to be alive" and Larson says: "It could definitely have been worse."
Show more

After celebrating in the French capital Paris, Hancock and assistant coach Jordan Larson get into an Uber cab to get back to the hotel. But they don't make it there. Their cab apparently crashed into a pole. It is not known how the accident happened.

Micha Hancock posts a photo from the hospital after her cab accident.
Bild: michahancock/Instagram

Hancock posted an Instagram story from her hospital bed, visibly scarred by the accident. Accompanying the photo, she wrote: "I'm glad to be alive. I have some injuries but will recover within months."

Olympic kitesurfing champion warns.

Olympic kitesurfing champion warns"It will probably end fatally at some point"

It is not clear from the post what injuries she suffered. But she has a message for everyone out there: "These things happen quickly, people. Take care of yourselves and those around you, make sure you wear your seatbelt when driving." She also thanks Larson, who "took care of me".

Larson, who has a wound next to her right eye, wrote on Instagram: "It definitely could have been worse."

Hanock won Olympic gold in Tokyo in 2021, while assistant coach Larson has also won two Olympic medals as a player (silver in London 2012, bronze in Rio 2016) and the 2014 World Championship title.

Jordan Larson has a scratch on her face.
Bild: jordanlarson/Instagram

