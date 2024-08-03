Simone Biles is one of the biggest figures at the Olympic Games. But the American gold medallist is also known for speaking her mind - and Donald Trump is feeling the effects.
No time? blue News summarizes for you
- Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has caused outrage in many places with racist statements.
- US gymnastics star Simone Biles is therefore making fun of Trump on social media.
Biles makes fun of Donald Trump's statements on the X platform. During an appearance in front of black journalists on Wednesday, the presidential candidate claimed that migrants were taking "black people's jobs". When asked what a "black job" was, Trump said: "Anybody who has a job".
Skin color seems to be a big issue for the president anyway. The Republican presidential candidate also sparked outrage with a bizarre attack on his opponent Kamala Harris.
The US star commented on a post in which Biles was showered with praise with the words: "I love my black job", accompanied by a black heart. Trump's statement caused quite a stir in the USA, as jobs in the low-wage sector in the States are often referred to as "black jobs".
Joe Biden, who is still US President, also commented on Trump's remarks. "I know what a black job is: it's the vice president of the United States." And perhaps soon the US president.