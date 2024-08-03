  1. Residential Customers
A scandal as a scoring card Olympic star Simone Biles takes a swipe at Donald Trump

Patrick Lämmle

3.8.2024

Simone Biles proudly shows off her sixth Olympic gold medal.
Simone Biles proudly shows off her sixth Olympic gold medal.
Picture: dpa

Simone Biles is one of the biggest figures at the Olympic Games. But the American gold medallist is also known for speaking her mind - and Donald Trump is feeling the effects.

3.8.2024

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has caused outrage in many places with racist statements.
  • US gymnastics star Simone Biles is therefore making fun of Trump on social media.
Show more

Biles makes fun of Donald Trump's statements on the X platform. During an appearance in front of black journalists on Wednesday, the presidential candidate claimed that migrants were taking "black people's jobs". When asked what a "black job" was, Trump said: "Anybody who has a job".

Skin color seems to be a big issue for the president anyway. The Republican presidential candidate also sparked outrage with a bizarre attack on his opponent Kamala Harris.

USA.

USA"Is she black?" - Trump provokes with attack on Harris

The US star commented on a post in which Biles was showered with praise with the words: "I love my black job", accompanied by a black heart. Trump's statement caused quite a stir in the USA, as jobs in the low-wage sector in the States are often referred to as "black jobs".

Joe Biden, who is still US President, also commented on Trump's remarks. "I know what a black job is: it's the vice president of the United States." And perhaps soon the US president.

All-around final. Simone Biles shines and wins her sixth Olympic gold medal

All-around finalSimone Biles shines and wins her sixth Olympic gold medal

