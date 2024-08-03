Simone Biles proudly shows off her sixth Olympic gold medal. Picture: dpa

Simone Biles is one of the biggest figures at the Olympic Games. But the American gold medallist is also known for speaking her mind - and Donald Trump is feeling the effects.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has caused outrage in many places with racist statements.

US gymnastics star Simone Biles is therefore making fun of Trump on social media. Show more

Biles makes fun of Donald Trump's statements on the X platform. During an appearance in front of black journalists on Wednesday, the presidential candidate claimed that migrants were taking "black people's jobs". When asked what a "black job" was, Trump said: "Anybody who has a job".

Skin color seems to be a big issue for the president anyway. The Republican presidential candidate also sparked outrage with a bizarre attack on his opponent Kamala Harris.

The US star commented on a post in which Biles was showered with praise with the words: "I love my black job", accompanied by a black heart. Trump's statement caused quite a stir in the USA, as jobs in the low-wage sector in the States are often referred to as "black jobs".

I love my black job 🖤 https://t.co/c5wPc6xOY3 — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) August 2, 2024

Joe Biden, who is still US President, also commented on Trump's remarks. "I know what a black job is: it's the vice president of the United States." And perhaps soon the US president.

