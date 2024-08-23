Lara Gut-Behrami has cleared her head after an exhausting season. Keystone

Overall World Cup winner Lara Gut-Behrami is doing everything she can to remain at the top in the coming season. With new coaches and adapted preparation, she is heading into next winter with determination.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you Lara Gut-Behrami is adapting her preparation and strategy for the coming season by focusing on her physical condition and working with a new fitness coach.

The reigning overall World Cup winner is switching her training camp from Argentina to Chile in order to take advantage of better weather conditions and thus further optimize her performance.

The 33-year-old definitely wants to compete at the 2025 World Championships in Saalbach-Hinterglemm (February 4 to 16). She has not ruled out taking part in the 2026 Olympic Games. Show more

Last winter, Lara Gut-Behrami won the overall World Cup for the second time since 2016. The 33-year-old raced to the podium 16 times, finishing on top of the podium eight times. Even though she has already won everything there is to win in her career, the wife of former football star Valon Behrami still has a long way to go.

Gut-Behrami is currently preparing for the new season. In doing so, she is breaking some routines and creating new stimuli. She has been forced to work with a new Kondi coach, as Alejo Hervas decided at the end of last season to work for the men's team led by Marco Odermatt.

Gut-Behrami chose Flavio di Giorgio, a former rugby player who was employed by the ZSC Lions in 2016 and most recently trained Italian skiing ace Sofia Goggia. Women's head coach Beat Tschuor toldBlick: "Flavio is a very good solution. I've visited him a few times and spoken to him at length. He brings new input and Lara is very happy."

Three crystal globes for the best female skier of the season: last winter, Lara Gut-Behrami won the discipline rankings in giant slalom and super-G as well as the overall World Cup. Keystone

Another important change in her preparations for the season is her decision to train with the men's team in Argentina rather than in Chile with the women's team in September. The reason: she wants to avoid the sometimes harsh weather conditions and the associated health problems. Last year, Gut-Behrami also struggled with knee pain due to the nasty conditions, which temporarily affected her morale.

World Championships 2025 in sight - and the 2026 Olympic Games?

Gut-Behrami's big goal should be to win more medals at the 2025 World Championships in Saalbach-Hinterglemm (February 4 to 16). She is also likely to be driven by defending the overall World Cup, although Mikaela Shiffrin in particular could throw a spanner in the works.

The US American suffered an injury last winter and decided not to take part in speed races after her comeback, thus giving away a lot of points. If Shiffrin stays fit and competes in all disciplines, she is the favorite to win the big crystal globe.

Gut-Behrami emphasized several times last winter that she would continue racing until the 2025 World Championships. She recently left open the question of whether she also wants to compete at the 2026 Olympic Games in Cortina. With reference to insider information, "Blick" reports that the 36-year-old is certainly toying with the idea of taking part. However, perhaps the insiders know more than Lara Gut-Behrami herself ...