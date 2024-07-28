Primin Reichmuth celebrates his first win of the season in front of 6050 spectators on the Brünig. Picture: Keystone

Pirmin Reichmuth wins the Bergkranzfest on the Brünig for the second time since 2019. Wrestling king Joel Wicki still has to wait for his Brünig victory.

A draw in the final round was enough for Pirmin Reichmuth to win the festival. His opponent in the final round, Joel Wicki, was unable to find a recipe against Reichmuth. Wicki only went on the offensive in the final minutes. Reichmuth from Zug then delayed his grip more than once. He apologized for this afterwards, but "I really wanted this victory". Reichmuth is the only top wrestler not to have won a festival this season.

Pirmin Reichmuth triumphed on the Brünig for the second time since 2019. Five years ago, a second-place finish in the final round against Wicki was enough for him. Wicki was in the final round on the Brünig for the fourth time and still has to wait for this prestigious festival victory for a Central Swiss. After the final round, he was annoyed by Reichmuth's "time game". But Wicki must also be annoyed with himself. He absolutely had to win the final round because he couldn't manage more than a draw in the second round against Jan Wittwer, who is not from Bern.

As expected, the Bernese were unable to keep up with the Central Swiss without their top wrestlers Fabian Staudenmann and Adrian Walther at the front. After five rounds, only one Bernese (Matthias Aeschbacher) was among the top nine in the rankings. The Bernese corrected the picture in the last round. Six athletes from the Bernese Cantonal Association made it into 3rd and 4th place behind Reichmuth and Wicki.

The Bernese highlight was provided by Bernhard Kämpf, winner on the Brünig nine and seven years ago. With four victories, the Bernese Oberlander from Sigriswil won his 100th wreath. Only 33 wrestlers have made it into the illustrious circle of 100-time wreath winners.

