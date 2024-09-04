Pole vault star Armand Duplantis (left) beats hurdler Karsten Warholm in the 100 m sprint. Keystone

Pole vaulter Armand "Mondo" Duplantis is the better sprinter than 400 m hurdler Karsten Warholm. The Swede wins the show duel over 100 meters in Zurich's Letzigrund.

Jan Arnet

Ten hundredths decided in favor of the pole vaulter and double Olympic champion on the eve of the Diamond League meeting in Zurich. The 24-year-old crossed the finish line in 10.37 seconds, beating his best time from 2018 by two tenths.

The 28-year-old Norwegian also ran a personal best and, at 10.47 seconds, was two hundredths faster than his previous best time, which he set seven years ago.

In front of 3000 paying spectators, Duplantis took the lead as expected, but could not be caught. With no wind, he was faster than ever before. 10.37 over 100 m as a non-sprinter - incredibly strong.

Norwegian Warholm has to compete in a Swedish shirt

The idea was born a year earlier in Monaco, when the two luminaries of their disciplines were discussing who would be faster in the sprint.

Duplantis triumphed, and when he cashed in the betting prize, he escaped the great dishonor. The defeated Norwegian Warholm will have to start in a Swedish shirt (!) in the 400 m hurdles on Thursday at Weltklasse.

