Elena Hartmann, a police officer working part-time for the canton of Zurich, is experiencing something unique at the Road World Championships in Zurich. Her colleagues secure the route and give her an extra boost at the same time.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The majority of police officers are on duty at the World Cycling Championships in Zurich. One big exception: Elene Hartmann.

The police officer will speed past her colleagues on the time trial bike, who will guarantee her a free ride. She is already looking forward to the cheers.

For Hartmann, the home World Championships are the next big career highlight after competing in the Olympics: "When I think back a few years, it's all very crazy. I went from being a nobody to a professional. It all happened so quickly."

The Grisons native only got into endurance sports at the age of 25 - as a triathlete whose favorite discipline was cycling. She has now had a professional contract since 2023.

Hartmann is not one of the big favorites, but anything is possible in sport. She says: "If I can implement my plan in Zurich as I did in Paris, I'll be happy." There she finished the time trial in 17th place despite a crash. Show more

The major event in Zurich ties up all the police forces, and very few of them are allowed to take the weekend off or even enjoy a vacation. However, Elena Hartmann is on dispensation. Following Marlen Reusser's withdrawal on Sunday due to illness, the Paris Olympics participant is the Swiss trump card in the battle against the clock.

The policewoman will speed past her colleagues on the time trial machine, who will guarantee her a free ride. Of course, she won't be able to wave back, "but I'm already looking forward to all the cheers. They will help me to go even deeper into the cellar," says the Grisons native at the media event in Kloten, wearing Swiss Cycling leisurewear instead of her uniform.

Elena Hartmann will be recognized at every corner on the route from Gossau to Zurich. Two years ago, the opposite was the case. In 2022, the now 33-year-old career changer was called up to the Swiss Cycling Road World Championship squad and didn't even know her teammates. "When I think back a few years, it's all very crazy. I went from being a nobody to a pro. It all happened so quickly." With the Games in Paris and now the home World Championships in Zurich in 2024, there will be two highlights, neither of which many achieve in their top-class sporting careers.

A late bloomer

Elena Hartmann is a late bloomer. In 2022, on her second attempt as a 31-year-old, she became Swiss time trial champion. The Grisons native only got into endurance sports at the age of 25 - as a triathlete whose favorite discipline was cycling. She has had a professional contract since 2023 and is now "professionalizing my life as an amateur athlete". When the Grisons native thinks back to her first international appearances, which she completed with the limited experience of two or three road races, she says: "I felt very out of place at times and asked myself what I was even doing here."

On her way to turning professional, she covered a long distance at breakneck speed and specialized in time trials. Although she also rides the one-day races and tours, she is not really comfortable with them. The many crashes in the peloton, which also affect her time and again, are a problem for her. "Respect is part of the ride, sometimes fear too," she admits. In the time trial, on the other hand, she feels freer.

Medal is out of the question

Elena Hartmann does not have the potential of Marlen Reusser. A medal is out of the question, and the top ten is also difficult to achieve. She was satisfied with her 17th place at the Games in Paris, despite falling in a traffic circle on the wet cobblestones. "I was able to achieve my goal in Paris." Recently at the European Championships on a flat course, however, things did not go as planned. "The climb here in Zurich suits me," emphasizes Elena Hartmann. "If I can implement my plan in Zurich as I did in Paris, I'll be happy."

