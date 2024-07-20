Reached his first ATP Tour final after beating Jan-Lennard Struff: French qualifier Quentin Halys. Picture: Keystone

Quentin Halys is the first finalist at the Swiss Open in Gstaad. The Frenchman (ATP 192) beat the German favorite Jan-Lennard Struff (ATP 37) in two sets in the semi-final.

Halys was particularly impressive with his serve in his 6:3, 7:6 (7:2) win. The 27-year-old Parisian, who made it into the main draw of the traditional clay tournament in Saanenland as a qualifier, served no fewer than 16 aces. The last time a qualifier reached the final in Gstaad was Yannick Hanfmann in 2017.

This is Halys' first final on the ATP Tour. His opponent in the second semi-final will be the top-seeded Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas and the Italian Matteo Berrettini (ATP 82).

