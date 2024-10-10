Tennis star Rafael Nadal is ending his exceptional career. The 38-year-old Spaniard spoke about his retirement in a moving video.

The superstar, who has been repeatedly plagued by injuries, explains his retirement at the end of November and the Davis Cup final with Spain in a video.

"I'm here to tell you that I'm ending my professional tennis career. The reality is that the last two years have been very difficult. I don't think I have been able to play without limitations. It's obviously a difficult decision, which has also taken a lot of time."

"But in this life there is a beginning and an end. Now is the right time to end my career. It has been a long and very successful career, the likes of which I could never have dreamed of. I am very happy that my last tournament is the Davis Cup final and that I can represent my country there. One of my first great and wonderful moments as a professional was the 2004 Davis Cup final in Seville."

"I feel very, very lucky for all the things I've been able to experience. I would like to thank the whole tennis scene, especially my tennis colleagues - especially my great rivals. Talking about my team is a bit more difficult because my team has been a very important part of my life. They are not just colleagues, but friends. They have helped me in moments when I really needed them, i.e. in very bad but also very good moments. Moments when they had to push me. Moments when they needed to make me more relaxed. We've experienced so much together that it's hard to explain."

"My family is everything to me. My mother has sacrificed everything so that we always have everything. My wife Mary - we've been together for 19 years. Thank you for everything you've done. You are my perfect traveling companion in my career. Coming home and seeing my son grow from day to day has fueled me. My sister and I have always had an incredible relationship. My uncle, you are the reason I started playing tennis. I think thanks to him I have also been able to overcome many difficult situations in my career. And my father, who is an inspiration to me in all areas. He was an example of all the effort and perseverance. Many thanks, especially to my father."

"And finally, to you, the fans. I can't thank you enough for how you made me feel. You gave me the energy I needed at every moment. Everything I've experienced has been a dream come true. I leave in total peace and with the thought of having given my all. All I can say is a big thank you to everyone. See you soon."